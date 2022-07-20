Comerica Bank Raises Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Southwest Gas worth $3,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SWX shares. StockNews.com raised Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America raised Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Southwest Gas from $84.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Argus upgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Southwest Gas Price Performance

In other Southwest Gas news, CAO Lori L. Colvin sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.74, for a total transaction of $62,599.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,655.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Southwest Gas news, CAO Lori L. Colvin sold 1,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $131,012.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,726.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Lori L. Colvin sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.74, for a total value of $62,599.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,188 shares in the company, valued at $295,655.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,578 shares of company stock valued at $794,112 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Southwest Gas stock opened at $85.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.76. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.58 and a 52 week high of $95.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 4.42%. As a group, analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.50%.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.