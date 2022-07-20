Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.29.

Insider Activity

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

In other news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $14,729,724.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $14,729,724.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,161 shares of company stock worth $13,895,302. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $171.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.