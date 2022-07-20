Argyle Capital Management Inc. Has $5.38 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.8% of Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,729,724.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,729,724.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,895,302 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.29.

JNJ stock opened at $171.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $451.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $176.59 and a 200-day moving average of $174.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.