Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 133,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 33,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,653,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.29.

Insider Activity

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 1.5 %

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,161 shares of company stock worth $13,895,302. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $171.69 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.