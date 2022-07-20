Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $143,000 Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $335,180,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,635,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916,030 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2,317.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,911,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791,340 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,053,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,210,000 after acquiring an additional 890,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $52,779,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OTIS. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.04.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 4.2 %

OTIS stock opened at $71.84 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $66.97 and a 12 month high of $92.84. The firm has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.16.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.