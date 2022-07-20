Comerica Bank Buys 4,085 Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.20% of Middlesex Water worth $3,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSEX. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 636,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,616,000 after purchasing an additional 188,479 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 550.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,999,000 after acquiring an additional 56,271 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the 4th quarter worth about $5,864,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 206,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,796,000 after acquiring an additional 35,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,949,000 after acquiring an additional 35,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSEX shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Middlesex Water from $102.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Middlesex Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

In other news, VP Lorrie Beth Ginegaw sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $49,810.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,452.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MSEX opened at $89.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84 and a beta of 0.54. Middlesex Water has a 52 week low of $75.77 and a 52 week high of $121.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.11.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $36.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Middlesex Water will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is currently 49.15%.

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

