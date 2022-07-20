Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 940 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 822,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,955,000 after purchasing an additional 20,304 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 4.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,131,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,016,000 after acquiring an additional 140,100 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 9.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Covea Finance bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth approximately $7,914,000. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $3,851,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,676,459.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Baker Hughes news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,435,455.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $3,851,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,676,459.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,237,684 shares of company stock valued at $2,488,942,236 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of BKR opened at $28.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.52 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.18 and a 200 day moving average of $31.72. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $19.23 and a 12 month high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 218.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Baker Hughes from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.99.

About Baker Hughes

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.