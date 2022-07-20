Dupont Capital Management Corp Boosts Position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,865 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,766,891 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $124,220,000 after buying an additional 110,926 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,550,443 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $119,557,000 after buying an additional 1,538,274 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,703,862 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $61,780,000 after buying an additional 52,520 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,654,231 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $79,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,072,901 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $44,650,000 after purchasing an additional 31,734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

3D Systems Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of DDD opened at $10.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 5.90. 3D Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $40.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

3D Systems ( NYSE:DDD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 41.50%. The firm had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DDD shares. StockNews.com lowered 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on 3D Systems from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on 3D Systems from $23.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 3D Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3D Systems

In related news, Director Jim D. Kever acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.65 per share, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 404,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,309,756.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jim D. Kever acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.65 per share, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 404,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,309,756.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 10,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $106,480.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,060,159. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.