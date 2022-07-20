Comerica Bank Has $3.37 Million Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $3,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Unum Group by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 50.9% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In related news, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 7,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $250,937.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,413 shares in the company, valued at $656,975.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 7,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $250,937.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,413 shares in the company, valued at $656,975.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 7,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total transaction of $251,144.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,936.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,453 shares of company stock worth $1,789,121. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Unum Group Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.22.

NYSE UNM opened at $33.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.38. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 8.67%. Unum Group’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Unum Group will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

Unum Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

See Also

