Comerica Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,853 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.14% of Kontoor Brands worth $3,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1,387.1% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kontoor Brands stock opened at $37.57 on Wednesday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.98 and a 1-year high of $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.22.

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.20. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 138.25% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $679.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Kontoor Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KTB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Kontoor Brands in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Kontoor Brands from $78.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Kontoor Brands from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

