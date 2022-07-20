Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 1,743 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $416,128,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 526.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,111,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,390,000 after buying an additional 933,997 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,530,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,210,997,000 after buying an additional 845,015 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $87,809,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,968,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,260,000 after buying an additional 344,300 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Sun Communities

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total transaction of $674,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,049,496. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total transaction of $2,073,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,804,526.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total value of $674,916.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,049,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sun Communities Price Performance

SUI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Sun Communities from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.25.

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $157.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 50.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.39. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.64 and a fifty-two week high of $211.79.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). Sun Communities had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 5.09%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 113.55%.

Sun Communities Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

Featured Stories

