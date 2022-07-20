Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 651 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000.

MUB opened at $107.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.45 and its 200 day moving average is $109.54. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.21 and a 12-month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

