Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Stake Raised by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Guidewire Software by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,088,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $578,723,000 after acquiring an additional 17,904 shares in the last quarter. Skye Global Management LP raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 2,286,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,530,000 after buying an additional 208,000 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,216,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,658,000 after buying an additional 172,751 shares during the period. Route One Investment Company L.P. raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 1,958,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,403,000 after buying an additional 222,882 shares during the period. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,034,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,396,000 after buying an additional 50,061 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Marcus Ryu bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.81 per share, with a total value of $70,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,406.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Marcus Ryu bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.81 per share, with a total value of $70,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,406.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $296,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,129.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,898 shares of company stock valued at $1,157,541 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $72.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.21. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.06 and a 52 week high of $130.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $197.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.73 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 18.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on GWRE shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Guidewire Software from $118.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.60.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

