Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,476 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned about 0.06% of Bank of Hawaii worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.9% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 71.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Hawaii Trading Up 2.6 %

BOH stock opened at $76.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.13. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $92.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.09.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 35.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $168.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of Hawaii

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $409,805.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,231,181.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

