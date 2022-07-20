Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,563 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,644 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 38.2% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 20,559 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Gentex by 246.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 71,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 50,874 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gentex by 15.7% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 159,127 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 21,562 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Gentex by 11.3% during the first quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 48,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Gentex by 2.5% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 145,033 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. 86.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GNTX. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Gentex from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Gentex from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Gentex in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Gentex in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gentex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.85.

Gentex Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $28.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.91. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $26.16 and a 12-month high of $37.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.01 and its 200 day moving average is $29.93.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Gentex had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 19.52%. The business had revenue of $468.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Gentex’s payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gentex

In other Gentex news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 2,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $85,833.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,861 shares in the company, valued at $840,566.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

