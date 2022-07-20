Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,361 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 467.9% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $138.18 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.17. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $125.69 and a 52 week high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

