Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $1.81 Million Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Fox Factory during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 390.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fox Factory Stock Performance

Shares of FOXF stock opened at $89.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.39. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $69.28 and a 52 week high of $190.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $377.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.60 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Fox Factory Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

