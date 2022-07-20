Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Raises Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,818,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,616,166,000 after buying an additional 646,180 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,416,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,896,719,000 after buying an additional 222,009 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,399,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,108,927,000 after buying an additional 26,067 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,782,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,675,000 after buying an additional 68,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,872,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $731,329,000 after buying an additional 86,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $372.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $364.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.50.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCO opened at $289.14 on Wednesday. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $251.01 and a 12 month high of $407.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $280.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $314.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of $53.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.19.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.01). Moody’s had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 79.22%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total transaction of $2,994,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,216,973.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

See Also

