Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys New Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RL. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at about $325,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,316 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,124 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RL shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ralph Lauren to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup cut Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $117.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.21.

Ralph Lauren Trading Up 5.2 %

RL opened at $97.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.38. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52 week low of $86.54 and a 52 week high of $135.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is presently 37.41%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.