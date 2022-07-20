Barclays Analysts Give Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) a €138.20 Price Target

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €138.20 ($139.60) price target by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €194.00 ($195.96) target price on Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €195.00 ($196.97) target price on Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €174.00 ($175.76) target price on Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €180.00 ($181.82) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €180.00 ($181.82) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Hannover Rück Trading Up 1.3 %

HNR1 stock opened at €140.60 ($142.02) on Wednesday. Hannover Rück has a 1 year low of €94.75 ($95.71) and a 1 year high of €116.37 ($117.55). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €139.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of €152.32.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

