Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€32.20” Price Target for AXA (EPA:CS)

AXA (EPA:CS – Get Rating) received a €32.20 ($32.53) target price from equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 50.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($30.30) target price on shares of AXA in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($34.34) price target on shares of AXA in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €29.00 ($29.29) price target on shares of AXA in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($28.28) price target on shares of AXA in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €32.00 ($32.32) price target on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

AXA Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of CS opened at €21.40 ($21.62) on Wednesday. AXA has a 52-week low of €22.13 ($22.35) and a 52-week high of €27.69 ($27.97). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €22.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is €24.98.

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

