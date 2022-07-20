Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.49

Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.49 and last traded at $0.49, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.72.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

