Telkom SA SOC (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.18

Shares of Telkom SA SOC Limited (OTCMKTS:TLKGY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.18 and last traded at $9.18, with a volume of 14 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.18.

Telkom SA SOC Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Telkom SA SOC Company Profile

Telkom SA SOC Limited provides integrated communications and information technology (IT) services to residential, business, government, wholesale, and corporate customers in South Africa and internationally. The company offers mobile and fixed-line telecommunication services, including broadband, optical and carrier, broadband data, voice, content, and gaming solutions; small and medium entity information, communication, and technology services.

