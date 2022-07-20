Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Match Group (MTCH)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH):

7/19/2022 – Match Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $81.00 to $65.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/19/2022 – Match Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $105.00.

7/11/2022 – Match Group had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $125.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/7/2022 – Match Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $115.00 to $95.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/9/2022 – Match Group had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $138.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $70.45 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.42. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.33 and a 1 year high of $182.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.19.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 220.83% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $798.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,170,951,000 after buying an additional 500,418 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Match Group by 16.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,564,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,997,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955,469 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in Match Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 16,721,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,818,346,000 after purchasing an additional 216,992 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Match Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,492,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,358,430,000 after purchasing an additional 58,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in Match Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,872,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,173,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

