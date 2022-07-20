Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Match Group (MTCH)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH):
- 7/19/2022 – Match Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $81.00 to $65.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 7/19/2022 – Match Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $105.00.
- 7/11/2022 – Match Group had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $125.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/7/2022 – Match Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $115.00 to $95.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 6/9/2022 – Match Group had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $138.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of Match Group stock opened at $70.45 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.42. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.33 and a 1 year high of $182.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.19.
Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 220.83% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $798.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
