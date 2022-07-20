Prudential (LON:PRU) PT Set at GBX 1,500 by Barclays

Prudential (LON:PRU – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 1,500 ($17.93) price target by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 47.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PRU. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,685 ($20.14) price objective on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($18.53) to GBX 1,475 ($17.63) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,550 ($18.53) price objective on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,600 ($19.13) price objective on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,663.64 ($19.89).

Get Prudential alerts:

Prudential Stock Performance

Shares of PRU stock opened at GBX 1,018 ($12.17) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 998.37 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,089.24. Prudential has a 52 week low of GBX 881 ($10.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,566 ($18.72). The firm has a market capitalization of £27.99 billion and a PE ratio of 1,451.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.77.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.