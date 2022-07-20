DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) PT Set at €29.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Get Rating) received a €29.00 ($29.29) price objective from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DWS. Barclays set a €32.00 ($32.32) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.40 ($25.66) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($44.44) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($35.35) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a €25.00 ($25.25) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, July 8th.

ETR DWS opened at €25.98 ($26.24) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €23.62 ($23.86) and a 1-year high of €41.88 ($42.30). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €28.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is €32.20.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

