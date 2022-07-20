Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Receives $1,593.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,317.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Partners Group from CHF 1,040 to CHF 990 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Partners Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Partners Group from CHF 1,725 to CHF 1,500 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Partners Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Partners Group alerts:

Partners Group Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of Partners Group stock opened at $886.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $968.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,180.28. Partners Group has a one year low of $847.58 and a one year high of $1,833.00.

Partners Group Company Profile

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Partners Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partners Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.