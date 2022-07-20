Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,969 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Banc of California in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Banc of California in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Banc of California by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Banc of California by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banc of California in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Banc of California Stock Performance

Shares of BANC opened at $18.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.96. Banc of California, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.40 and a 12-month high of $22.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Banc of California Announces Dividend

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.29. Banc of California had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $82.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Banc of California to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Banc of California from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Banc of California from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Banc of California from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Banc of California Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.