New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 9,678 Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,678 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at $975,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 34,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 12,062 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the 4th quarter worth about $944,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 1,007.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 125,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 114,093 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group Price Performance

Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group stock opened at $18.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.10 and a 200 day moving average of $21.90. The firm has a market cap of $750.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $31.17.

BrightSphere Investment Group Announces Dividend

BrightSphere Investment Group ( NYSE:BSIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $112.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.14 million. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 156.79% and a return on equity of 26.02%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

BrightSphere Investment Group Profile

(Get Rating)

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

