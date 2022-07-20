New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Position in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in First Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in First Bancorp by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Bancorp by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in First Bancorp by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity at First Bancorp

In other news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. purchased 1,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,555.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,949.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. purchased 1,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,555.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,949.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard H. Moore purchased 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,305. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,911 shares of company stock worth $178,297. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Trading Up 2.1 %

FBNC opened at $35.62 on Wednesday. First Bancorp has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $50.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.01). First Bancorp had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $96.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

First Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on First Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on First Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

First Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.