Health Assurance Acquisition (NASDAQ:HAAC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.94

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.94 and last traded at $9.92, with a volume of 90765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

Health Assurance Acquisition Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Health Assurance Acquisition by 306.2% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in Health Assurance Acquisition during the first quarter worth $99,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Health Assurance Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Health Assurance Acquisition by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 26,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Health Assurance Acquisition Company Profile

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.

