Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CBBYF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2.40

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.40 and last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.
Virgin Money UK Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.51.
About Virgin Money UK
Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.
