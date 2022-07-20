Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMLF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $89.00

Shares of Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMLF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $89.00 and last traded at $89.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.00.
Hyundai Motor Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.00.
About Hyundai Motor
Hyundai Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes motor vehicles and parts. It operates through Vehicle, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers cars under the Azera, Sonata, Veloster, Veloster N, i30 Fastback N, i30 N, i30, Elantra, Accent, i20, and i10 names; and SUVs under the Palisade, Santa Fe, Tucson, Creta, Kona, and Venue names.
