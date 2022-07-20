Mondi (LON:MNDI) Sets New 52-Week High at $29,891.00

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as £298.91 ($357.33) and last traded at GBX 1,468 ($17.55), with a volume of 1568683 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,440.50 ($17.22).

Analyst Ratings Changes

MNDI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Mondi to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,865 ($22.30) to GBX 2,000 ($23.91) in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,030 ($24.27).

Mondi Trading Up 1.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,491.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,592.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.57, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of £7.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,131.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Mondi

In other Mondi news, insider Angela Strank purchased 628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,580 ($18.89) per share, for a total transaction of £9,922.40 ($11,861.81).

(Get Rating)

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; functional films; corrugated solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

