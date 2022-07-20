Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $46.00

Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $46.00 and last traded at $46.00, with a volume of 300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.73.
Renishaw Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Renishaw Company Profile
Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe and software, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and styli for touch probe systems; interferometric laser, magnetic, and optical encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics and metal vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Renishaw (RNSHF)
- Alibaba Group: A Huge Revenue Rebound Is Approaching
- Is There Finally Green Ahead for These 2 Cannabis Leaders?
- Ford Races Higher: Has The Stock Finally Bottomed?
- A Dose of AbbVie Stock Can Help Your Bear Market Portfolio
- PayPal Stock is Attempting to Put in the Floor
Receive News & Ratings for Renishaw Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renishaw and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.