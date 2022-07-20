Osino Resources (CVE:OSI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.80

Osino Resources Corp. (CVE:OSI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.80 and last traded at C$0.83, with a volume of 48800 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.87.

Osino Resources Trading Down 2.5 %

The stock has a market cap of C$99.42 million and a P/E ratio of -3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.13.

Osino Resources (CVE:OSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Osino Resources Corp. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Osino Resources

Osino Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. Its flagship project is the Twin Hills project located in Central Namibia. As of December 31, 2021, it had 14 exploration licenses covering 153,658 hectares located in Namibia.

