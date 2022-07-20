Deliveroo (LON:ROO) Given New GBX 110 Price Target at Barclays

Deliveroo (LON:ROO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.03) to GBX 110 ($1.32) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

ROO has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 140 ($1.67) price objective on Deliveroo in a report on Tuesday. Beaufort Securities upgraded Deliveroo to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 295 ($3.53) to GBX 140 ($1.67) in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Deliveroo from GBX 79 ($0.94) to GBX 81 ($0.97) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deliveroo currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 186.50 ($2.23).

Get Deliveroo alerts:

Deliveroo Trading Up 6.7 %

LON ROO opened at GBX 104.05 ($1.24) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33. Deliveroo has a 52 week low of GBX 77.58 ($0.93) and a 52 week high of GBX 396.80 ($4.74). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 90.41 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 117.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Deliveroo

In other Deliveroo news, insider Adam Miller sold 40,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 81 ($0.97), for a total value of £32,654.34 ($39,036.87). Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,221 shares of company stock valued at $10,385,529.

(Get Rating)

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deliveroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deliveroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.