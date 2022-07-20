STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $29.43

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.43 and last traded at $29.56, with a volume of 46624 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on STAG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

STAG Industrial Trading Up 5.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.63.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

STAG Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company had revenue of $159.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. STAG Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STAG Industrial

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

