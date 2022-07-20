NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $11.50

Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.50 and last traded at $11.60, with a volume of 42424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.46.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NSTG. StockNews.com began coverage on NanoString Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cowen set a $33.00 target price on NanoString Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on NanoString Technologies from $50.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on NanoString Technologies from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on NanoString Technologies from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 7.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.00.

NanoString Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.32). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 87.89% and a negative return on equity of 68.57%. The company had revenue of $31.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSTG. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in NanoString Technologies by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in NanoString Technologies by 56.6% during the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 16,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 6,076 shares during the period.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

