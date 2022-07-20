Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Shares Up 6.7%

Shares of Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.34 and last traded at $5.27. 14,085 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 295,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BRLT. Raymond James began coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen reduced their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brilliant Earth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.11.

Get Brilliant Earth Group alerts:

Brilliant Earth Group Trading Up 7.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.51.

Insider Activity at Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group ( NASDAQ:BRLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $100.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.83 million. On average, research analysts predict that Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ian Bickley acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.53 per share, with a total value of $90,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $6,536,000. MYDA Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 714.0% in the 4th quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 219,288 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000. 8.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brilliant Earth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliant Earth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.