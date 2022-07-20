Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.67

Shares of Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.68, with a volume of 83337 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.50 target price on shares of Americas Silver in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$122.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.10.

Americas Silver ( TSE:USA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$33.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$30.43 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Americas Silver Corp will post 0.0302158 EPS for the current year.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

