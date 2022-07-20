Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.81

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.81 and last traded at $6.89, with a volume of 553 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.89.

Klabin Trading Up 0.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.98.

Klabin Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.1211 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 4.74%.

About Klabin

Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the paper and pulp industry in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Forestry, Paper, Conversion, and Pulp segments. The Forestry segment engages in the planting and forestry operations of pine and eucalyptus; and sale of wood logs. The Paper segment produces and sells reels of cardboard, kraftliner, and recycled paper.

