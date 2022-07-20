Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Trading Down 5.2%

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.17 and last traded at $8.17. 1,675 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 147,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Immatics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

Immatics Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average of $8.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.13 million, a PE ratio of 37.84 and a beta of 0.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immatics

Immatics ( NASDAQ:IMTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $115.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.68 million. Immatics had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 10.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that Immatics will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in Immatics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,944,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,528,000 after buying an additional 25,997 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Immatics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,409,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 21,883 shares during the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Immatics by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,026,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,798,000 after purchasing an additional 548,407 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Immatics by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 743,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,993,000 after purchasing an additional 137,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Immatics by 13.9% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 445,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 54,179 shares during the last quarter. 36.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immatics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

Recommended Stories

