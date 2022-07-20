Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $27.85

Shares of Suruga Bank Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUGBY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.85 and last traded at $27.85, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Suruga Bank from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Suruga Bank Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.72.

About Suruga Bank

Suruga Bank Ltd. provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Japan. The company offers deposit products, such as time, ordinary, savings, foreign currency, and other deposits, as well as current and general accounts; card, housing, second house, resort, startup, project assistance, and business up term loans, as well as loans by purpose; credit and debit cards; and overdrafts and other financing products.

Featured Stories

