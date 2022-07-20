MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT) Sets New 1-Year High at $7.91

Shares of MassRoots, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSRT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.91 and last traded at $7.90, with a volume of 3379 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.
MassRoots Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.73.
MassRoots Company Profile
MassRoots, Inc engages in the development and provision of social media network for the cannabis community. It offers WeedPass, a rewards program which enables consumers to earn tickets to movies, sporting events, and festivals by shopping at participating dispensaries. The company was founded by Isaac Dietrich, Stewart Fortier, Tyler Knight, and Hyler Fortier in April 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MassRoots (MSRT)
- Alibaba Group: A Huge Revenue Rebound Is Approaching
- Is There Finally Green Ahead for These 2 Cannabis Leaders?
- Ford Races Higher: Has The Stock Finally Bottomed?
- These Consumer Stocks Will Thrive And Here’s Why
- A Dose of AbbVie Stock Can Help Your Bear Market Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for MassRoots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MassRoots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.