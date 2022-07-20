Landstar (OTCMKTS:LDSR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.50

Landstar Inc (OTCMKTS:LDSR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 4935 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.
Landstar Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.66.
About Landstar
LandStar, Inc a technology company, develops and acquires various cyber-security products and services. Its products and services are central to cyber data security, GDPR, compliance, and governance capabilities. LandStar, Inc was founded in 1990 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.
