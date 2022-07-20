Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Short Interest Update

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the June 15th total of 1,390,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 334,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Trading Up 5.6 %

HT stock opened at $10.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $7.92 and a 12 month high of $12.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.62.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.53). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.87% and a negative net margin of 21.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HT has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.68.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, Director Michael A. Leven purchased 5,000 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.20 per share, with a total value of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HT. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

