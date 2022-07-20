Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 160,000 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the June 15th total of 198,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 386,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 8.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Origin Agritech to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Get Origin Agritech alerts:

Origin Agritech Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SEED opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. Origin Agritech has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $14.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.54 and its 200 day moving average is $7.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Origin Agritech

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEED. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Origin Agritech by 165.5% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 45,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Origin Agritech by 15.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 166,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 22,459 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Origin Agritech in the first quarter worth $177,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Origin Agritech in the first quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Origin Agritech by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.87% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Origin Agritech Ltd. is engaged in the corn seed distribution business and research focusing on genetically enhanced breeding technologies in agricultural crops. It is involved in agricultural biotechnology and an agricultural oriented e-commerce platform operating in China. The firm’s seed research and development activities focus on crop seed breeding and genetic improvement.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Agritech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Agritech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.