Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 160,000 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the June 15th total of 198,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 386,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 8.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com raised Origin Agritech to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.
Origin Agritech Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SEED opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. Origin Agritech has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $14.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.54 and its 200 day moving average is $7.49.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Origin Agritech
Origin Agritech Ltd. is engaged in the corn seed distribution business and research focusing on genetically enhanced breeding technologies in agricultural crops. It is involved in agricultural biotechnology and an agricultural oriented e-commerce platform operating in China. The firm’s seed research and development activities focus on crop seed breeding and genetic improvement.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Origin Agritech (SEED)
- Alibaba Group: A Huge Revenue Rebound Is Approaching
- Is There Finally Green Ahead for These 2 Cannabis Leaders?
- Ford Races Higher: Has The Stock Finally Bottomed?
- These Consumer Stocks Will Thrive And Here’s Why
- A Dose of AbbVie Stock Can Help Your Bear Market Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Origin Agritech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Agritech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.