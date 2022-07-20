Short Interest in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Declines By 19.6%

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 529,300 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the June 15th total of 658,100 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 103,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ BSET opened at $22.77 on Wednesday. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 1 year low of $13.16 and a 1 year high of $26.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.20. The firm has a market cap of $210.62 million, a P/E ratio of 3.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.39.

Bassett Furniture Industries ( NASDAQ:BSET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.36. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 11.84%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from Bassett Furniture Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.83%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $191,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 195,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 686,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,298 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 11,861 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail -company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

