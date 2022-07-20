DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Short Interest Update

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the June 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 10.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 57.4% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 9.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 25.2% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 15,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund stock opened at $15.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.64 and a 200 day moving average of $16.76. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $20.14.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Dividend Announcement

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.61%.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

